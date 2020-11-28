Day & Ennis LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $222,926,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,191.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,001.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,603.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

