The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.89 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $121.33. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.03.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on THO shares. Truist decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

