Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 177,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $557,535,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $422,767,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 75.6% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,191.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,001.25. The company has a market cap of $1,603.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.