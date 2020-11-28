The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39,409 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.2% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of Amazon.com worth $3,096,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 20,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $62,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 177,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $557,535,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $422,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,603.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,191.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,001.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

