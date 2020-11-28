Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $222,926,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,603.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,191.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,001.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

