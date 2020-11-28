Holderness Investments Co. Has $15.67 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 6.5% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.9% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,603.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,191.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,001.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

