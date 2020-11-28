State Street Corp Reduces Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,642,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 365,148 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.93% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $143,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.67. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.