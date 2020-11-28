State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 971,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $136,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 110,164 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 3,039.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $565,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,450.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total value of $294,594.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,215.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,776. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $162.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $164.74. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNX. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

