State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.65% of GSX Techedu worth $137,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 29.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GSX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nomura cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on GSX Techedu from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

GSX opened at $63.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.05 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $141.78.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX).

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.