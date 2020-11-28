State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,602,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 65,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $133,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRC opened at $95.70 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

