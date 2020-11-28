Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,958,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.52% of Essent Group worth $146,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 167.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,889,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,553,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,780,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,228,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,993,000 after acquiring an additional 958,615 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

ESNT opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.