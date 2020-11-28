KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,709 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KEY opened at $16.33 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

