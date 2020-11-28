Ajo LP Invests $240,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ajo LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,315.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,457 shares of company stock worth $5,311,261. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.33. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

