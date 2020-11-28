Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,475,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.36% of Franklin Electric worth $145,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 180.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

In other news, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $665,245.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at $695,507.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,956 shares of company stock worth $778,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

