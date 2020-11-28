State Street Corp Sells 258,169 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,089,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.46% of Unum Group worth $152,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,099,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,941,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,202,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,533 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,037,000 after purchasing an additional 896,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,156,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 818,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Unum Group stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.