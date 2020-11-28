State Street Corp Sells 10,910 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.11% of HubSpot worth $148,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,760,000 after buying an additional 429,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 100,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.49, for a total transaction of $2,392,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,542,685.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.72, for a total value of $623,363.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,235.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,577,099 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $396.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -219.24 and a beta of 1.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $396.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

