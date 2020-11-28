State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,467,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292,486 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.11% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $153,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

SRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $37.76 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

