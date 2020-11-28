State Street Corp Cuts Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,029,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 117,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $155,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

EQT stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.47. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.