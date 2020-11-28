Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,041,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 180,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.46% of Gentex worth $155,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Gentex by 35.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter worth $809,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Gentex by 47.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter worth $215,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,425 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

