State Street Corp Sells 456,284 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,438,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.72% of Sirius XM worth $163,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 579.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 38.8% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

