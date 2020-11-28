Boston Research & Management Inc. Acquires 39 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,191.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3,001.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1,603.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.