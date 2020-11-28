Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Plexus worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Plexus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Plexus by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 126,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $214,111.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,971 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $150,939.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,270.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,598 shares of company stock worth $4,706,614. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.