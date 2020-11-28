17 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $222,926,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,195.34 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,603.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,191.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3,001.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

