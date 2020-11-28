Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

GBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.21.

In other news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

