State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $39.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,349,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,604,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $118,139.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,909 shares in the company, valued at $881,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,247 shares of company stock worth $5,815,889 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTLA. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summer Street initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

