Fifth Third Bancorp Has $107,000 Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 4,767.2% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,671,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,229,000 after buying an additional 7,513,853 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,292,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,302,000 after buying an additional 71,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,970,000 after buying an additional 36,824 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 9.3% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 891,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after buying an additional 75,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,670,000 after buying an additional 90,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average is $80.19. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

