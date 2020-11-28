SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NTLA opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.59. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Summer Street initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $118,139.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,889. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

