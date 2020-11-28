Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 185,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 79,127 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,038,000 after purchasing an additional 772,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,364,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GBT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.21.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

