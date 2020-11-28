SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Scott A. Estes bought 18,548 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $508,215.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,048 shares in the company, valued at $878,115.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $266,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.07 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.90%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Article: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.