M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AM opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 3.59.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.70 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In other news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $46,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $60,881.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,611,114 shares of company stock valued at $46,510,521 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

