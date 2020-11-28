The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 635 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Juniper Networks worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.