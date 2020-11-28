TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 127.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $236.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -124.23 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $251.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total transaction of $10,223,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,685,586.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,679 shares of company stock worth $79,222,487. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

