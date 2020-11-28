TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 151.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $51.40 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

