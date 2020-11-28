New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,613,000 after purchasing an additional 747,773 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,137 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,823,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,568 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,906,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,325,000 after purchasing an additional 74,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,472,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $168.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.01. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $184.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

