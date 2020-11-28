The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $6.81 Million in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 341,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,813,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RKT. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,148,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,876,000.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RKT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. 140166 upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.12.

NYSE RKT opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the mortgage business in the United States. It is involved in originating, processing, underwriting, and servicing predominantly government sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans, as well as Fair Housing Act, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs mortgage loans.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.