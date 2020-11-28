The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 159,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 448,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after acquiring an additional 61,361 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 283,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

