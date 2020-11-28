Fifth Third Bancorp Has $126,000 Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,291,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 550,896 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 387,940 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,015,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,578,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,031,000 after purchasing an additional 297,152 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBA. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.17%.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

