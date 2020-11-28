AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $215.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,627.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.