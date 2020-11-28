Sei Investments Co. Has $3.37 Million Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of TriNet Group worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $1,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $719,620.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,528,246.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,518,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,200.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,431 shares of company stock worth $8,983,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.30. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $80.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

