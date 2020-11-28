Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 152.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 239.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 59,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KCG lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

