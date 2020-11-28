Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

