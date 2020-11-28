LPL Financial LLC Purchases 28,480 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. ValuEngine cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.09.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

