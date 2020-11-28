Swiss National Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

