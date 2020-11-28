LPL Financial LLC Sells 981 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 52.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 425.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 87,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 71,143 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 25.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,571. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $119.77 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.