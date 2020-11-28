Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stake Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

SFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $194,118.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,300 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $57,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,262 shares of company stock worth $268,223. 8.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

