442 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Ajo LP

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $339.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.35 and a 200 day moving average of $318.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

