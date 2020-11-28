Ajo LP Purchases New Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Ajo LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. CL King upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.