Ajo LP Invests $52,000 in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Ajo LP acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,747,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,007 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 52,449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,466,000 after buying an additional 658,245 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,226,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,360,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,624,000 after buying an additional 436,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 432,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,647,000 after buying an additional 326,084 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,616.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $483.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.72.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

