Ajo LP Has $61,000 Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 32,614 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Euronav were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.43. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 45.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.