Ajo LP Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Ajo LP decreased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,993 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNDA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 285,711 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter.

VNDA opened at $12.41 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

